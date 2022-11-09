Magic Angel Creamy Mami - Forever Once More

Not Available

The Space Kittens Pozi and Nega gave little Yu a magic baton and for a year she possessed the power to transform into grown up idol singer Creamy Mami and use her magic for good. Sometimes her powers caused more problems than they solved, and though everything worked out well she finally returned the baton. Ever since, Mami has been absent from the music scene, but suddenly her return is announced in a blaze of publicity. Yu and her friends uncover a campaign by bad boy Shingo to deceive the singer's many fans.