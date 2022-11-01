Not Available

Magic in Town

  • Family
  • Comedy

Police constable Møller'og psychiatrist Dr. Mogensen will have something to watch as the Pusle to everyone's surprise finds out that she can do magic. On her birthday she gets sent an ancient, magical figure from her uncle in South America. On the same day Pusle's parents has to travel to London, and the large family is now left to strict aunt Alma.

Jeanne DarvilleElse Berg
William RosenbergPeter Berg
Pusle HelmuthPusle Berg
Sonja OppenhagenRikke Berg
Dirch PasserDr. Mogensen
Ove SprogøePolitiassistent Møller

