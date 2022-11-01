Magic in Town

Police constable Møller'og psychiatrist Dr. Mogensen will have something to watch as the Pusle to everyone's surprise finds out that she can do magic. On her birthday she gets sent an ancient, magical figure from her uncle in South America. On the same day Pusle's parents has to travel to London, and the large family is now left to strict aunt Alma.
|Jeanne Darville
|Else Berg
|William Rosenberg
|Peter Berg
|Pusle Helmuth
|Pusle Berg
|Sonja Oppenhagen
|Rikke Berg
|Dirch Passer
|Dr. Mogensen
|Ove Sprogøe
|Politiassistent Møller
