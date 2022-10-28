Not Available

Magical Mystery Tour

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

MPI Home Video

A typically Beatlesque film originally produced for television, this short film was intended to be an off-the-wall road movie with the Beatles and three dozen or so friends on a psychedelic bus.

Cast

Paul McCartneyHimself / Major McCartney / Brown Nosed Magician (as The Beatles)
George HarrisonHimself / Magician Looking Through Telescope (as The Beatles)
Ringo StarrHimself / Talkative Magician (as The Beatles)
Vivian StanshallThe Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band (as The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band)
Neil InnesThe Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band (as The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band)
George ClaydonPhotographer

View Full Cast >

Images