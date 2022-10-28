Magical Mystery Tour

A typically Beatlesque film originally produced for television, this short film was intended to be an off-the-wall road movie with the Beatles and three dozen or so friends on a psychedelic bus.
|Paul McCartney
|Himself / Major McCartney / Brown Nosed Magician (as The Beatles)
|George Harrison
|Himself / Magician Looking Through Telescope (as The Beatles)
|Ringo Starr
|Himself / Talkative Magician (as The Beatles)
|Vivian Stanshall
|The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band (as The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band)
|Neil Innes
|The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band (as The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band)
|George Claydon
|Photographer
