The famous dish “Chicken Bun Paper Bun” introduced in the popular show “Madame Mak Can Cook” comes back in a new viral series “Magnificent madame Mak”. Madame Mak discovers herself possessing a special power. She is magnificent, born to solve any household problems, cook great dishes in couple dollars. In order to make every family as happy as her own, she thus shares her knowledge with the rest in the new show of “Magnificent Madame Mak”.