Magnificent Obsession

When churlish, spoiled rich man Bob Merrick foolishly wrecks his speed boat, the rescue team resuscitates him with equipment that's therefore unavailable to aid a local hero, Dr. Wayne Phillips, who dies as a result. Phillips had helped many people, and when Merrick learns Phillips' secret, to give selflessly and in secret, he tries it in a ham-handed way.
|Jane Wyman
|Helen Phillips
|Rock Hudson
|Bob Merrick
|Barbara Rush
|Joyce Phillips
|Agnes Moorehead
|Nancy Ashford
|Otto Kruger
|Edward Randolph
|Gregg Palmer
|Tom Masterson
