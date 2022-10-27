1954

Magnificent Obsession

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 6th, 1954

Studio

Universal International Pictures

When churlish, spoiled rich man Bob Merrick foolishly wrecks his speed boat, the rescue team resuscitates him with equipment that's therefore unavailable to aid a local hero, Dr. Wayne Phillips, who dies as a result. Phillips had helped many people, and when Merrick learns Phillips' secret, to give selflessly and in secret, he tries it in a ham-handed way.

Cast

Jane WymanHelen Phillips
Rock HudsonBob Merrick
Barbara RushJoyce Phillips
Agnes MooreheadNancy Ashford
Otto KrugerEdward Randolph
Gregg PalmerTom Masterson

View Full Cast >

Images