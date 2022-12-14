Not Available

Orphaned at a young age, Neetu Singh lives a wealthy lifestyle in Raigadh in a palace which is presided over by her aunt, Rani Maa, and Neetu's paternal uncle, Rajan Singh. She travels and lives for a few years in Switzerland, then returns back to Bombay, India, and has a run-in with some slum-dwellers near Juhu. A few days later she is abducted by two men, who had initially claimed to be palace guards, and is rescued by a male named Raju Khan, a career thief and con-man, who was one of the slum dwellers in Juhu. She reaches Raigadh and shortly thereafter is shocked to find out that Raju is claiming to be the long-lost son of Rani Maa and her betrothed.