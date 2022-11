Not Available

Inspired by Indian mythological tales, director Chandrakant's mystical film retells the story of Mahasati Savitri and Sati Sukanya, two goddesses whose love, devotion and loyalty were seen as the ultimate personifications of Indian womanhood. In both women's stories, their tireless dedication and boundless commitment to the men who hold their hearts earn them favor with the gods -- who, in turn, reward the women with miraculous blessings.