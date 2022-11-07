Not Available

Mahoney's Last Stand

  • Comedy
  • Drama

"A truly remarkable performance!" - Charlie Chaplin In this rare and virtually unseen film we follow the exploits of Leroy Mahoney (Alexis Kanner) as he settles in the country leaving behind a wayward life to work his land. With plot only provided as subtext, the simple story is a dramatization of a man and his resolve to live a quite honest life farming. Mahoney’s Last Stand has only appeared on Canadian TV and in particular remains neglected, forgotten even, with no release even on VHS.

Cast

Alexis KannerLeroy Mahoney
Sam WaterstonFelix
Maud AdamsMiriam

