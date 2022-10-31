Maisha Choices

Not Available

Toyin Agbetu shares the results of his journey across three continents seeking solutions to the many problems African people all over the world face as a result of Maafa. The Maisha film series features contributions from various voices across the world with a strong emphasis placed upon independent learning and the empowerment of young people and women. The final edition of this two part series explores themes such as cults, rites of passage, traditional spirituality and the continuing oppression of African women. The series is uncompromising and invites concerned viewers to take active leadership roles. Toyin advocates that people everywhere become Pan African community workers that utilise progressive traditional customs in order to successfully tackle many of the challenges faced by Africans today. Maisha is the Kiswahili word for - Life Directed and Produced by Toyin Agbetu