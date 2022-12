Not Available

Majaz- Ae Gham-e-Dil Kya Karun is a biopic on the life of Asrarul Haq Majaz Lakhnavi. This film depicts the story of a poet and his throes with professional life, setback with love and fragmentation with family. The film brings back the classic era of lost realms related to culture, heritage and relationships. It is a love story circumscribed with different shades of issues which twists the life of the characters.