Major League

When Rachel Phelps inherits the Cleveland Indians from her deceased husband, she's determined to move the team to a warmer climate -- but only a losing season will make that possible, which should be easy given the misfits she's hired. Rachel is sure her dream will come true, but she underestimates their will to succeed!
|Charlie Sheen
|Rick 'Wild Thing' Vaughn
|Corbin Bernsen
|Roger Dorn
|Margaret Whitton
|Rachel Phelps
|James Gammon
|Lou Brown
|Rene Russo
|Lynn Wells
|Wesley Snipes
|Willie Mays Hayes
