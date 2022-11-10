1989

Major League

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 5th, 1989

Studio

Paramount

When Rachel Phelps inherits the Cleveland Indians from her deceased husband, she's determined to move the team to a warmer climate -- but only a losing season will make that possible, which should be easy given the misfits she's hired. Rachel is sure her dream will come true, but she underestimates their will to succeed!

Cast

Charlie SheenRick 'Wild Thing' Vaughn
Corbin BernsenRoger Dorn
Margaret WhittonRachel Phelps
James GammonLou Brown
Rene RussoLynn Wells
Wesley SnipesWillie Mays Hayes

