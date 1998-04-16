Major League: Back to the Minors

At the behest of Roger Dorn -- the Minnesota Twins' silver-tongued new owner -- washed-up minor league hurler Gus Cantrell steps up to the plate to take over as skipper of the club's hapless farm team. But little does he know that Dorn has an ulterior motive to generate publicity with a grudge match between the big leaguers and their ragtag Triple A affiliate.
|Corbin Bernsen
|Roger Dorn
|Dennis Haysbert
|Pedro Cerrano
|Takaaki Ishibashi
|Taka Tanaka
|Jensen Daggett
|Maggie Reynolds
|Eric Bruskotter
|Rube Baker
|Walton Goggins
|Billy 'Downtown' Anderson
