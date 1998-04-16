1998

Major League: Back to the Minors

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 16th, 1998

Studio

Morgan Creek Productions

At the behest of Roger Dorn -- the Minnesota Twins' silver-tongued new owner -- washed-up minor league hurler Gus Cantrell steps up to the plate to take over as skipper of the club's hapless farm team. But little does he know that Dorn has an ulterior motive to generate publicity with a grudge match between the big leaguers and their ragtag Triple A affiliate.

Cast

Corbin BernsenRoger Dorn
Dennis HaysbertPedro Cerrano
Takaaki IshibashiTaka Tanaka
Jensen DaggettMaggie Reynolds
Eric BruskotterRube Baker
Walton GogginsBilly 'Downtown' Anderson

View Full Cast >

Images