1995

Major Payne

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 23rd, 1995

Studio

Universal Pictures

Major Benson Winifred Payne is being discharged from the Marines. Payne is a killin' machine, but the wars of the world are no longer fought on the battlefield. A career Marine, he has no idea what to do as a civilian, so his commander finds him a job - commanding officer of a local school's JROTC program, a bunch or ragtag losers with no hope.

Cast

Damon WayansMaj. Benson Payne
Orlando BrownCadet Kevin 'Tiger' Dunne
Michael IronsideLt. Col. Stone
Karyn ParsonsEmily Walburn
Steven MartiniCadet Alex Stone
Chris OwenCadet Wuliger

View Full Cast >

Images