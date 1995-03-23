Major Payne

Major Benson Winifred Payne is being discharged from the Marines. Payne is a killin' machine, but the wars of the world are no longer fought on the battlefield. A career Marine, he has no idea what to do as a civilian, so his commander finds him a job - commanding officer of a local school's JROTC program, a bunch or ragtag losers with no hope.
|Damon Wayans
|Maj. Benson Payne
|Orlando Brown
|Cadet Kevin 'Tiger' Dunne
|Michael Ironside
|Lt. Col. Stone
|Karyn Parsons
|Emily Walburn
|Steven Martini
|Cadet Alex Stone
|Chris Owen
|Cadet Wuliger
