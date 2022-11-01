Not Available

Mertkan has a simple life in Istanbul: 'working' as an office-boy in his dad's construction company, hanging out with his male friends in malls and discos, cruising with his dad's 4-wheel drive at night. There is no urgency for him to find a meaning to this emptiness. When he meets Gul, a Kurdish girl from Eastern Turkey, putting herself through university by working as a waitress, Mertkan has a chance to change the futility of his life. But his father opposes his connection with 'those people who only want to divide our country' and reminds Mertkan that 'we are all Turkish and we are all Muslims'. Insidiously Mertkan bows to the social values of the 'Majority' when faced with a choice, and becomes the 'proper man' his dad wanted him to be.