Make It In America: Empowering Global Fashion

    A new documentary exploring the decline, evolution and reinvigoration of domestic apparel/fashion production in the U.S.A. Uncovering the issues that contributed to the loss of American fashion manufacturing in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and around the country. Featuring interviews with key designers & others behind the Save The Garment Center initiative, the film stimulates the conversation into action to rebuild the infrastructure of fashion manufacturing in the United States of America.

