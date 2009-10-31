Make the Yuletide Gay

The holidays get overly festive as Olaf "Gunn" Gunnunderson, an out-and-proud gay college student, crawls back into the closet to survive the holidays with his parents. But when his boyfriend, Nathan, shows up at their doorstep unannounced, Gunn must put on a charade to keep the relationship a secret. With pressure mounting from all sides, will Gunn come out before the truth does?
|Adamo Ruggiero
|Nathan Stanford
|Keith Jordan
|Olaf 'Gunn' Gunnunderson
|Hallee Hirsh
|Abby Mancuso
|Kelly Keaton
|Anya Gunnunderson
|Derek Long
|Sven Gunnunderson
|Alison Arngrim
|Heather Mancuso
