2009

Make the Yuletide Gay

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 31st, 2009

Studio

Great House Films

The holidays get overly festive as Olaf "Gunn" Gunnunderson, an out-and-proud gay college student, crawls back into the closet to survive the holidays with his parents. But when his boyfriend, Nathan, shows up at their doorstep unannounced, Gunn must put on a charade to keep the relationship a secret. With pressure mounting from all sides, will Gunn come out before the truth does?

Cast

Adamo RuggieroNathan Stanford
Keith JordanOlaf 'Gunn' Gunnunderson
Hallee HirshAbby Mancuso
Kelly KeatonAnya Gunnunderson
Derek LongSven Gunnunderson
Alison ArngrimHeather Mancuso

