Makers Our Story is a feature length documentary about the UK independent film industry directed and produced by independent filmmakers. It is an inspirational documentary featuring an array of talent from the UK filmmaking community with interviews from award-winning filmmakers and film industry experts. The documentary gives a rare insight into the work of the indie filmmakers who exist outside of the Hollywood studios and shows the passion and commitment of a generation of filmmakers who share their experiences working in a challenging industry.
