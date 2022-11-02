1914

Making a Living

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 1st, 1914

Studio

Keystone Film Company

Edgar English cons a journalist out of some money. He applies for a job at his newspaper. While the journalist is helping a trapped motorist, Edgar steals the camera with the picture of the accident and rushes back to the paper with it. He steals the headlines. A short pursuit with the police ensues.

Cast

Henry LehrmanReporter (uncredited)
Virginia KirtleyDaughter (uncredited)
Alice DavenportMother (uncredited)
Minta DurfeeGirl (uncredited)
Chester ConklinPoliceman / Bum (uncredited)
Billy GilbertJealous Husband (uncredited)

View Full Cast >

Images