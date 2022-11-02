Making a Living

Edgar English cons a journalist out of some money. He applies for a job at his newspaper. While the journalist is helping a trapped motorist, Edgar steals the camera with the picture of the accident and rushes back to the paper with it. He steals the headlines. A short pursuit with the police ensues.
|Henry Lehrman
|Reporter (uncredited)
|Virginia Kirtley
|Daughter (uncredited)
|Alice Davenport
|Mother (uncredited)
|Minta Durfee
|Girl (uncredited)
|Chester Conklin
|Policeman / Bum (uncredited)
|Billy Gilbert
|Jealous Husband (uncredited)
