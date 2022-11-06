1976

Mako: The Jaws of Death

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Release Date

June 30th, 1976

Studio

Universal Majestic Inc.

A man accidentally learns that he has a mystical connection with sharks, and is given a strange medallion by a shaman. Becoming more and more alienated from normal society, he develops an ability to communicate with sharks telepathically, setting out to destroy anybody who harms sharks. People enter into his strange world to exploit his weird passion, and he uses the animals to gain revenge on anybody who double crosses him.

Cast

Jennifer BishopKaren
Elena BorzovaBarney
Harold SakataPete
John Davis ChandlerCharlie
Richard O'Barry1st Patrolman
Luke Halpin3rd Patrolman

