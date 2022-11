Not Available

Malaikottai (Tamil: மலைக்கோட்டை; English: Rockfort) is a 2007 Tamil film directed by Boopathy Pandian, who has also directed the movies "Devathaiyai Kanden" and "Thiruvilayadal Arambam", both with Dhanush as the hero. Vishal got the lead role in the film, pairing with Priyamani. The story and screenplay were written by the director himself.