Soon after celebrating his engagement to aristocratic heiress Kathy Riddle (Carol Marsh), engineer Bob Jensen (Ronald Howard) is accused by an insurance investigator of being a notorious -- and murderous -- jewel thief. Can Bob restore his reputation and regain Kathy's trust? Desperate to prove his innocence, Bob engineers a daring jailbreak and pursues the real culprit. Montgomery Tully directs this crime drama.