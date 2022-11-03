Man and a Colt

Dakota Joe is a hired gunman. For that reason he arrives at a border ranch in Mexico hired by the landowner Don Carlos, to eliminate the village doctor, a good man who helps the poor. So Dakota Joe decides not to fulfill his commitment and together with a former outlaw who is now honored, they plan to steal all the money that Don Carlos stores in the safe and to support the revolution of Zapata
|Claudio Undari
|Dakota Joe
|Fernando Sancho
|Don Carlos
|Mirko Ellis
|Paulo
|Marta Reves
|Beatrice
|Raf Baldassarre
