Not Available

Man and a Colt

  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

PEA

Dakota Joe is a hired gunman. For that reason he arrives at a border ranch in Mexico hired by the landowner Don Carlos, to eliminate the village doctor, a good man who helps the poor. So Dakota Joe decides not to fulfill his commitment and together with a former outlaw who is now honored, they plan to steal all the money that Don Carlos stores in the safe and to support the revolution of Zapata

Cast

Claudio UndariDakota Joe
Fernando SanchoDon Carlos
Mirko EllisPaulo
Marta RevesBeatrice
Raf Baldassarre

View Full Cast >

Images