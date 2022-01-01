1992

Man Bites Dog

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 8th, 1992

Studio

Les Artistes Anonymes

A camera crew follows a serial killer/thief around as he exercises his craft. He expounds on art, music, nature, society, and life as he offs mailmen, pensioners, and random people. Slowly he begins involving the camera crew in his activities, and they begin wondering if what they're doing is such a good idea, particularly when the killer kills a rival and the rival's brother sends a threatening letter.

Cast

Benoît PoelvoordeBen
Rémy BelvauxRémy (journaliste)
André BonzelAndré (caméraman)
Jacqueline Poelvoorde-PappaertBen's mother
Édith Le MerdyNurse
Benoît Mariageun journaliste

View Full Cast >

Images