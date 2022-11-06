Man Facing Southeast

A new patient mysteriously appears in a psychiatric ward. He claims to come from another planet to study humans and their behavior. The alien is gentle but criticizes humans for their harsh treatment of each other. The assigned psychiatrist is himself unhappy, and affected by the patient's insight. But he is ordered to treat the patient according to institutional procedure.
|Hugo Soto
|Rantes
|Inés Vernengo
|Beatriz Dick
|Cristina Scaramuzza
|Nurse
|Tomas Voth
|David Edery
|Rúbens Correa
|Doctor Prieto
View Full Cast >