Man Facing Southeast

  • Science Fiction
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Transeuropa S.A. Cinematografica

A new patient mysteriously appears in a psychiatric ward. He claims to come from another planet to study humans and their behavior. The alien is gentle but criticizes humans for their harsh treatment of each other. The assigned psychiatrist is himself unhappy, and affected by the patient's insight. But he is ordered to treat the patient according to institutional procedure.

Cast

Hugo SotoRantes
Inés VernengoBeatriz Dick
Cristina ScaramuzzaNurse
Tomas Voth
David Edery
Rúbens CorreaDoctor Prieto

