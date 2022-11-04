Man For All The Doings

A cynical young man, Giorgos, who believes that in this life you need to steer clear of principles and attachments, clashes with his father, captain Manolis and abandons the management of the family’s shipyard. Determined to build his life again, he gets a job as a waiter in a large hotel and believes that he can also get rich by taking advantage of the sorrows and the loneliness of the wealthy.
|Giorgos Konstadinou
|Alekos Tzanetakos
|Beata Asimakopoulou
|Stavros Xenidis
|Stavros
|Tzavalas Karousos
|Kapetan Manolis Gasparatos
|Lilian Miniati
|Eirini
