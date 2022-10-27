1971

Man in the Wilderness

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 23rd, 1971

Studio

Limbridge

In the early 1800's, a group of fur trappers and Indian traders are returning with their goods to civilization and are making a desperate attempt to beat the oncoming winter. When guide Zachary Bass is injured in a bear attack, they decide he's a goner and leave him behind to die. When he recovers instead, he swears revenge on them and tracks them and their paranoiac expedition leader down.

Cast

John HustonCaptain Filmore Henry
Henry WilcoxonIndian Chief
Percy HerbertFogarty
Dennis WatermanLowrie
Sheila RaynorGrace's Mother
Norman RossingtonFerris

