Man in the Wilderness

In the early 1800's, a group of fur trappers and Indian traders are returning with their goods to civilization and are making a desperate attempt to beat the oncoming winter. When guide Zachary Bass is injured in a bear attack, they decide he's a goner and leave him behind to die. When he recovers instead, he swears revenge on them and tracks them and their paranoiac expedition leader down.
|John Huston
|Captain Filmore Henry
|Henry Wilcoxon
|Indian Chief
|Percy Herbert
|Fogarty
|Dennis Waterman
|Lowrie
|Sheila Raynor
|Grace's Mother
|Norman Rossington
|Ferris
