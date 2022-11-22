Man in Van

Not Available

Jimmy Tarangelo doesn't like to pay rent, but he does like to live in Manhattan. For the past 8 years Jimmy has lived in a van in the West Village of Manhattan with his four dogs. He spends what little money he has on parking tickets and dog food. He doesn't have much, but he is happy. This short is a little glimpse into Jimmy's world. What at first may seem like a chaotic existence somehow comes off as quite normal and almost enviable when Jimmy describes it. Here is a man who answers to no one and longs for nothing. A true working class hero.