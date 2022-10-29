1981

Man of Iron

  • Drama
  • History

Release Date

July 26th, 1981

Studio

Film Polski

In Warsaw in 1980, the Communist Party sends Winkel, a weak, alcoholic TV hack, to Gdansk to dig up dirt on the shipyard strikers, particularly on Maciek Tomczyk, an articulate worker whose father was killed in the December 1970 protests. Posing as sympathetic, Winkel interviews the people surrounding Tomczyk, including his detained wife, Agnieszka.

Cast

Krystyna JandaAgnieszka
Marian OpaniaWinkel
Irena ByrskaMatka Hulewicz
Wiesława KosmalskaWiesława Hulewicz
Franciszek TrzeciakBadecki
Andrzej SewerynWirski

