Man of the East

  • Comedy
  • Western
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Les Productions Artistes Associés

By his dying father's last wish Joe is sent to the Wild West to become a real guy. The dreamy young man despises guns and fights likes poems and prefers bicycles to horses. Now his three teachers footpads all of them shall teach him otherwise. This doesn't work until Joe has to defend himself against gunman Morton who's jealous of Joe's love to rancher Ohlsen's beautiful daughter.

Cast

Gregory WalcottBull Schmidt
Yanti SomerCandida Olsen
Dominic BartoMonkey Smith
Harry Carey, Jr.Holy Joe
Enzo FiermonteFrank Olsen
Danika La LoggiaIris

