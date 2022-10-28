Man of the East

By his dying father's last wish Joe is sent to the Wild West to become a real guy. The dreamy young man despises guns and fights likes poems and prefers bicycles to horses. Now his three teachers footpads all of them shall teach him otherwise. This doesn't work until Joe has to defend himself against gunman Morton who's jealous of Joe's love to rancher Ohlsen's beautiful daughter.
|Gregory Walcott
|Bull Schmidt
|Yanti Somer
|Candida Olsen
|Dominic Barto
|Monkey Smith
|Harry Carey, Jr.
|Holy Joe
|Enzo Fiermonte
|Frank Olsen
|Danika La Loggia
|Iris
