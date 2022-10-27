Man of the West

Heading east to Fort Worth to hire a schoolteacher for his frontier town home, Link Jones is stranded with singer Billie Ellis and gambler Sam Beasley when their train is held up. For shelter, Jones leads them to his nearby former home, where he was brought up an outlaw. Finding the gang still living in the shack, Jones pretends to be ready to return to a life crime.
|Julie London
|Billie Ellis
|Lee J. Cobb
|Dock Tobin
|Arthur O'Connell
|Sam Beasley
|Jack Lord
|Coaley
|John Dehner
|Claude
|Royal Dano
|Trout
