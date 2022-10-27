1958

Man of the West

  • Action
  • Western
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 30th, 1958

Studio

Ashton Productions

Heading east to Fort Worth to hire a schoolteacher for his frontier town home, Link Jones is stranded with singer Billie Ellis and gambler Sam Beasley when their train is held up. For shelter, Jones leads them to his nearby former home, where he was brought up an outlaw. Finding the gang still living in the shack, Jones pretends to be ready to return to a life crime.

Cast

Julie LondonBillie Ellis
Lee J. CobbDock Tobin
Arthur O'ConnellSam Beasley
Jack LordCoaley
John DehnerClaude
Royal DanoTrout

View Full Cast >

Images