Not Available

Man Who Causes a Storm

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nikkatsu Corporation

Shoichi is a violent young man just released from jail who aspires to be a drummer. He works his way up by playing gigs in a hip Ginza club, an eventually wins a drumming contest. But what he really desires is the approval of his mother, who hates music and musicians.

Cast

Kyoji AoyamaEiji, Shoichi's brother
Fukuko SayoSadayo, Shoichi's mother
Mie KitaharaMiyako Fukushima
Masumi OkadaShinsuke, Miyako's brother
Yumi TakanoAiko, Miyako's mother
Izumi AshikawaMidori Shima

View Full Cast >

Images