Man Who Causes a Storm

Shoichi is a violent young man just released from jail who aspires to be a drummer. He works his way up by playing gigs in a hip Ginza club, an eventually wins a drumming contest. But what he really desires is the approval of his mother, who hates music and musicians.
|Kyoji Aoyama
|Eiji, Shoichi's brother
|Fukuko Sayo
|Sadayo, Shoichi's mother
|Mie Kitahara
|Miyako Fukushima
|Masumi Okada
|Shinsuke, Miyako's brother
|Yumi Takano
|Aiko, Miyako's mother
|Izumi Ashikawa
|Midori Shima
