Manchester United Season Review 2010-2011

Not Available

Relive every game and every goal of Manchester United’s historic 19th League title-winning season with the spectacular new MANCHESTER UNITED SEASON REVIEW 2010/11, a must-have memento for every fan of the Red Devils! Fantastic footage and exclusive interviews bring to life a wonderful season that saw Sir Alex s men fight off challenges from local rivals Manchester City, defending champions Chelsea and Arsène Wenger s Arsenal to clinch their 19th League title, overtaking Liverpool to become the most decorated club in English football. As well as Premier League glory, the 2010/11 season also saw red flags flying high in Europe, with Manchester United overcoming Chelsea, Rangers, Valencia, Bursaspor, Marseilles and Schalke to reach their third UEFA Champions League final in four years.