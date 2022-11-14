Mandela; Prepared to Die

Not Available

This 25 minute short doc was produced in celebration of Nelson Mandela's 100th year birthday celebration. It was created as an educational piece to tell today's youth the full story of this amazing man. We made it as a short film in keeping with the attention span of younger viewers and so that it can be shown in schools, churches and community centers all around the world. In these times of hate and divisiveness, we teach of how "Madiba" brought love and peace to the most racially hostile country in the world. It will be soon be making a tour of South African schools to teach students about their beloved former leader. This irony is wonderful.