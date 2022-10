Not Available

A trip to New York City leads to a racy three-person tryst, a sex tape and big trouble for Johnny (Gianni Dei) in this spicy drama, which also stars former CNN anchor and "NYPD Blue" actress Andrea Thompson. Johnny's wild ride begins when he learns his actor friend Rudy (Aris Iliopulos) is actually a gigolo. The friends engage in a threesome with Leslie (Thompson), but things really heat up when Johnny finds out the encounter was videotaped.