Manhattan Love Song

After having been swindled out of all their money by a crooked business manager, formerly wealthy socialites Jerry and Carol discover that they owe their chauffeur and maid back wages they are unable to pay. They're forced to let their former employees live in their luxury apartment in lieu of paying the money they owe them.
|Dixie Lee
|Geraldine Stewart
|Nydia Westman
|Annette
|Franklin Pangborn
|Garrett Wetherby
|Cecil Cunningham
|Pancake Annie Jones
|Harold Waldridge
|Phineas Jones
|Helen Flint
|Carol Stewart
