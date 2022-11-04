1934

Manhattan Love Song

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 28th, 1934

Studio

Not Available

After having been swindled out of all their money by a crooked business manager, formerly wealthy socialites Jerry and Carol discover that they owe their chauffeur and maid back wages they are unable to pay. They're forced to let their former employees live in their luxury apartment in lieu of paying the money they owe them.

Cast

Dixie LeeGeraldine Stewart
Nydia WestmanAnnette
Franklin PangbornGarrett Wetherby
Cecil CunninghamPancake Annie Jones
Harold WaldridgePhineas Jones
Helen FlintCarol Stewart

