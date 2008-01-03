2008

Manhunt

  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 3rd, 2008

Studio

Euforia Film

Its the summer of 1974. Four friends have planned a recreational weekend hiking and camping in the forest. At a remote truck stop they pick up an anxious hitchhiker who only after a short ride demands they stop the vehicle. She is clearly frightened of somethingbut what she cant begin to describe in her carsick terror. Suddenly the group are ambushed and left unconscious.

Cast

Jørn Bjørn Fuller GeeJørgen
Lasse ValdalRoger
Nini Bull RobsahmMia
Janne Beate BønesRenate
Trym HagenGutt i tre
Henriette BruusgaardCamilla

