1988

Maniac Cop

  • Thriller
  • Action
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 12th, 1988

Studio

Shapiro-Glickenhaus Entertainment

In New York, people are slain and strangled to death brutally on the open street. All witnesses agree that the murderer was in a cop's uniform. Soon the police searches and finds a suspect in its own ranks: Jack Forrest, turned in by his own wife. To prove his innocence, he has to investigate on his own.

Cast

Bruce CampbellJack Forrest
Laurene LandonTheresa Mallory
Richard RoundtreeCommissioner Pike
William SmithCaptain Ripley
Robert Z'DarMatt Cordell
Sheree NorthSally Noland

