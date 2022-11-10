Maniac Cop

In New York, people are slain and strangled to death brutally on the open street. All witnesses agree that the murderer was in a cop's uniform. Soon the police searches and finds a suspect in its own ranks: Jack Forrest, turned in by his own wife. To prove his innocence, he has to investigate on his own.
|Bruce Campbell
|Jack Forrest
|Laurene Landon
|Theresa Mallory
|Richard Roundtree
|Commissioner Pike
|William Smith
|Captain Ripley
|Robert Z'Dar
|Matt Cordell
|Sheree North
|Sally Noland
