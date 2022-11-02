Not Available

Based in Mumbai, Raja (Arjun) lives a violent yet poor lifestyle along with his father, Banwarilal. He meets with and comes to the rescue of Madurai/Mahendrapur-based belle, Mahalakshmi/Madhumita (Jyotika), and both fall in love with each other. When she returns home, her dad (Ashish Vidyarthi) finds that she is in love with Raja, instantly approves of him, and asks her to invite him, which she does. Raja accordingly arrives to meet her family - and it is this arrival that will pit him against goons dispatched by none other than Mahalakshmi's dad, who wants him dead - at any and all costs.