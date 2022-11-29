Maniyarayile Ashokan is a Malayalam comedy-drama movie, directed by Shamsu Saiba. The story revolves around the protagonist-Ashokan and his love, marriage, and first night, with the story is set against the backdrop of a peaceful village. Jacob Gregory and Anupama Parameswaran stars in the lead roles along with Shine Tom Chacko and Krishna Sankar
|Jacob Gregory
|Ashokan
|Anupama Parameswaran
|Shyama
|Sunny Wayne
|Ajayan
|Vijayaraghavan
|Achuthan
|Shine Tom Chacko
|Shaiju
|Krishnasankar
|Ratheesh
View Full Cast >