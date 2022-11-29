Not Available

Maniyarayile Ashokan

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Wayfarer Films

Maniyarayile Ashokan is a Malayalam comedy-drama movie, directed by Shamsu Saiba. The story revolves around the protagonist-Ashokan and his love, marriage, and first night, with the story is set against the backdrop of a peaceful village. Jacob Gregory and Anupama Parameswaran stars in the lead roles along with Shine Tom Chacko and Krishna Sankar

Cast

Jacob GregoryAshokan
Anupama ParameswaranShyama
Sunny WayneAjayan
VijayaraghavanAchuthan
Shine Tom ChackoShaiju
KrishnasankarRatheesh

