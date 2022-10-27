Manolo by Night

While Manolo, employed in a tourism agency in the Costa del Sol, enjoys the foreign babes, his wife suffers at home in the city. Advised by a girlfriend she plans revenge by simulating pregnancy. At first, Manolo is very happy to have a baby. However, soon he realizes that he cannot be the father since he was not in the city at the time of conception.
|Alfredo Landa
|Manolo Olmedillo
|Josele Román
|Martina
|Antonio Ozores
|Federico
|José Sacristán
|Pelayo
|Rafaela Aparicio
|Remedios
|Ricardo Merino
|Don Antonio
View Full Cast >