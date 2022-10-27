Not Available

Manolo by Night

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Filmayer

While Manolo, employed in a tourism agency in the Costa del Sol, enjoys the foreign babes, his wife suffers at home in the city. Advised by a girlfriend she plans revenge by simulating pregnancy. At first, Manolo is very happy to have a baby. However, soon he realizes that he cannot be the father since he was not in the city at the time of conception.

Cast

Alfredo LandaManolo Olmedillo
Josele RománMartina
Antonio OzoresFederico
José SacristánPelayo
Rafaela AparicioRemedios
Ricardo MerinoDon Antonio

View Full Cast >

Images