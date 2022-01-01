Manon - State Opera Hamburg

Not Available

A nunnery or love? Love or money? Money or death? – On her way to the monastery, the young Manon is wooed by men. When Chevalier Des Grieux turns up, they fall in love and decide to escape. They live in Paris, money is scarce, family honour injured. And so Manon agrees to have Des Grieux abducted at his father's command, and begins a new life with a rich man. While she lives in the lap of luxury, in his pain Des Grieux decides to take holy orders. Manon learns of this and is able to change his mind. Again they live together: their love is enormous, money is scarce, and luxury and the casino beckon. Accused of cheating at cards, they are arrested; Des Grieux is released, but Manon is sentenced to a women's prison. Money is supposed to save her, but already she is too weak ... Recording of the premiere on January 24, 2021 from the State Opera Hamburg.