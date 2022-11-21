Manon\'s Perfume

Not Available

Karen and her husband Christophe knew how to give free rein to their fantasies. Between the incredible high-society orgies in which they regularly participated and their naughty sex games, they had explored all their most perverse desires by always pushing themselves to the limit ? perhaps at times even going too far... But Christophe has not been the same man since Karen passed away. The haunting images of gorgeous creatures offering themselves to several men now seem to belong to another life. These days, he tries to recapture those old thrills in the arms of prostitutes in red light districts ? but all in vain... The flame that once burnt inside him has been snuffed out and he is desperately attempting to rekindle it.