Mansfield Park

This fun and sexy comedy tells a timelessly entertaining story where wealthy, secret passions and mischievous women put love to the test.. When a spirited young woman, Fanny Price, is sent away to live on the great country estate of her rich cousins, she's meant to learn the ways of proper society. But while Fanny learns "their" ways, she also enlightens them with a wit and sparkle all her own!
|Frances O'Connor
|Fanny Price
|Lindsay Duncan
|Mrs. Price / Lady Bertram
|James Purefoy
|Tom Bertram
|Sheila Gish
|Mrs. Norris
|Harold Pinter
|Sir Thomas Bertram
|Victoria Hamilton
|Maria Bertram Rushworth
