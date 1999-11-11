1999

Mansfield Park

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 11th, 1999

Studio

HAL Films

This fun and sexy comedy tells a timelessly entertaining story where wealthy, secret passions and mischievous women put love to the test.. When a spirited young woman, Fanny Price, is sent away to live on the great country estate of her rich cousins, she's meant to learn the ways of proper society. But while Fanny learns "their" ways, she also enlightens them with a wit and sparkle all her own!

Cast

Frances O'ConnorFanny Price
Lindsay DuncanMrs. Price / Lady Bertram
James PurefoyTom Bertram
Sheila GishMrs. Norris
Harold PinterSir Thomas Bertram
Victoria HamiltonMaria Bertram Rushworth

