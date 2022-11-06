Not Available

Maple and Juliana

  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Studio Hraných Filmov Bratislava

A girl is transformed into a maple tree by her impulsive and angry mother. Three poor wandering musicians come by the tree and create instruments from it. Walking around the country instead of happiness they bring death everywhere with their cursed instruments. However they cannot get rid of them, unless they bury the wooden instruments at the place of the tree. The three are anything but harmonious, each taking in their disputes various stances.

Cast

Martin HubaMusician
Juraj KukuraMusician
Gustáv ValachMusician
Emília Doseková Mother
Zuzana KocúrikováAnicka
Ivan PalúchJanicko

