Marc Anthony - One Night (Full Concert)

MIAMI, March 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / - Marc Anthony once again takes over the stage in an innovative way, with his only LIVESTREAM concert: "One Night", broadcast live, on Saturday, April 17, from the city of Miami A first level historical show, completely renewed and in keeping with these new times, that will move the most intimate fibers of all its fans. The artist with more than 70 # 1 hits on the Billboard (Latino) chart, seven times GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® winner, with more than 30 million albums sold worldwide, will give every viewer an experience like no other. , a live show, in which energy, production and music will be destined to capture the public and not let go until the end.