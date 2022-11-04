Not Available

March on the River Drina

  • Action
  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Avala Film

One Serbian army battery in the First World War, in forced march with no stopping and rest, arrives to Cer and, in decisive moment, enters the fight and throws off Austrian troops which penetrated into the country. This is not only the chronicle of Cer battle, but Serbian drama and drama of one nation who made impossible possible during the fight against the empire which wanted to take away their country. This drama is based on credible events and authentic documents.

Cast

Aleksandar GavrićKosta Hadzivukovic ... kapetan
Ljuba TadićMajor Kursula
Vladimir PopovićPorucnik Miloje
Husein CokicNarednik
Branko PlešaPukovnik Zdravko Lukic
Dragomir 'Gidra' BojanićKaplar

View Full Cast >

Images