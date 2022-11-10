1977

March or Die

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Release Date

September 7th, 1977

Studio

Associated General Films

The French Foreign Legion, in the early 20s, is tasked to protect a group of Archaeologists in the middle east. After scenes depicting the hardship of day-to-day Foreign Legion life, and the ragtag collection of people who join, the local Arabs take offence at the Archaeologists and declare Jihad. A large battle takes place, with the inevitable last stand.

Cast

Gene HackmanMaj. William Sherman Foster
Terence HillMarco Segrain
Catherine DeneuveSimone Picard
Ian HolmEl Krim
Jack O'HalloranIvan
Max von SydowFrançois Marneau

