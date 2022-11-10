March or Die

The French Foreign Legion, in the early 20s, is tasked to protect a group of Archaeologists in the middle east. After scenes depicting the hardship of day-to-day Foreign Legion life, and the ragtag collection of people who join, the local Arabs take offence at the Archaeologists and declare Jihad. A large battle takes place, with the inevitable last stand.
|Gene Hackman
|Maj. William Sherman Foster
|Terence Hill
|Marco Segrain
|Catherine Deneuve
|Simone Picard
|Ian Holm
|El Krim
|Jack O'Halloran
|Ivan
|Max von Sydow
|François Marneau
