2008

Mardik: From Baghdad to Hollywood

  • Documentary

March 31st, 2008

An intimate portrait of an oft-forgotten character in Hollywood: the screenwriter. Raised in Baghdad, screenwriter Mardik Martin was infused with an early love for movies when he was sent to the U.S. by his family to avoid being drafted into the Iraqi army. Mardik discovered the NYU cinema department, and there he met Martin Scorsese; their friendship would lead to some of the greatest films in American cinema.

Mardik Martin
Martin Scorsese
George Lucas
Irwin Winkler
Amy Heckerling

