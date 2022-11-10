Mardock Scramble: The Second Combustion

Second film of the Mardock Scramble series. Balot and a severely injured Oeufcoque seem to be at the mercy of an obsessed Boiled. Dr. Easter comes to the rescue and the group escapes to "Paradise" where many secrets of Mardock lie and where Balot will need to come to a decision herself about what she will and can do.
|Norito Yashima
|Oeufcoque Penteano
|Tsutomu Isobe
|Dimsdale Boiled
|Hiroki Touchi
|Doctor Easter
|Kazuya Nakai
|Shell Septinos
|Takaya Hashi
|Ashley Harvest
|Toshiko Fujita
|Bell Wing
