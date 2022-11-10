Not Available

Mardock Scramble: The Second Combustion

  • Animation
  • Science Fiction

Studio

GoHands

Second film of the Mardock Scramble series. Balot and a severely injured Oeufcoque seem to be at the mercy of an obsessed Boiled. Dr. Easter comes to the rescue and the group escapes to "Paradise" where many secrets of Mardock lie and where Balot will need to come to a decision herself about what she will and can do.

Cast

Norito YashimaOeufcoque Penteano
Tsutomu IsobeDimsdale Boiled
Hiroki TouchiDoctor Easter
Kazuya NakaiShell Septinos
Takaya HashiAshley Harvest
Toshiko FujitaBell Wing

