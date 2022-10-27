1976

Marecek, Pass Me the Pen!

  • Comedy

November 10th, 1976

Filmové Studio Barrandov

This comedy is about one average family. The father works as master in the factory and his son is studying on high school. One day father must start to visit the evening school. It's the same school as his son visiting. The lives both students are connecting together. The son must teach the math and physics his own father. The father getting to know, that the life of the students is not simple as he supposed.

Josef KemrPlha
Ladislav SmoljakTuček
Zdeněk SvěrákŠlajs
Josef AbrhámUčitel Janda
Iva JanžurováTýfová
Míla MyslíkováKroupová

