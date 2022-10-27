Marecek, Pass Me the Pen!

This comedy is about one average family. The father works as master in the factory and his son is studying on high school. One day father must start to visit the evening school. It's the same school as his son visiting. The lives both students are connecting together. The son must teach the math and physics his own father. The father getting to know, that the life of the students is not simple as he supposed.
|Josef Kemr
|Plha
|Ladislav Smoljak
|Tuček
|Zdeněk Svěrák
|Šlajs
|Josef Abrhám
|Učitel Janda
|Iva Janžurová
|Týfová
|Míla Myslíková
|Kroupová
